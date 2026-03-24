Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent: Check Out Our S04E12 "I Hear It Now, I Was Good" Preview

Will Trent continues his search, and the team investigates the murder of a famed conductor on tonight's episode, "I Hear It Now, I Was Good."

Article Summary Will Trent faces fresh challenges as he urgently searches for his missing uncle in Season 4 Episode 12.

The team investigates the mysterious murder of a famed conductor, uncovering cryptic musical clues.

Upcoming episodes tease Amanda in trouble over a gun, plus a tense hospital hostage crisis for the team.

Catch previews, trailers, and insights for Will Trent S04E12: "I Hear It Now, I Was Good" and more.

After last week's global adventure, Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) is driven more than ever to solve the mystery behind his uncle's disappearance. Meanwhile, the team hopes to hit the right notes when it comes to solving the case of a murdered conductor. That's how things are looking heading into tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's hit series, S04E12 "I Hear It Now, I Was Good." After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's chapter, stick around for a look at S04E13: "Did I Screw This Up," in which Amanda (Sonja Sohn) needs help from Will and Faith (Iantha Richardson) after her gun is used in a shooting. Following that, we have an overview of S04E14: "A Flag in the Mud," in which some of the team find themselves on the wrong side of a hostage crisis.

Will Trent Season 4: S04E12 – S04E14 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 12: "I Hear It Now, I Was Good" – Will grows anxious over the whereabouts of his uncle, drawing emotional support from Angie. Meanwhile, the murder of a famed conductor, found with cryptic musical clues, pulls Ormewood, Faith and Franklin into the world of the Atlanta Symphony.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 13: "Did I Screw This Up" – Amanda seeks help from Will and Faith after her gun is used in a self-defense shooting, and suspicion begins to mount around her. Meanwhile, at a college job fair, Angie and Ormewood encounter a grad student claiming to have psychic visions.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 14: "A Flag In The Mud" – A hospital hostage crisis traps Will, Nico, and Angie. Outside, Faith, Franklin, and Ormewood hunt the shooter, while a burner call warns that a figure from Will's past is returning to Atlanta.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

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