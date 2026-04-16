Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Season 3 Ep. 16 Preview: Did An Author Pen The Perfect Crime?

Along with a look at tonight's episode of CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth, S03E16: "Murder, He Wrote," we look at what's still to come.

Article Summary Elsbeth S03E16 features Griffin Dunne as a novelist suspected of turning his crime writing into reality.

Elsbeth organizes a book club to solve a deadly literary mystery involving egos and old rivalries.

Guest stars this week also include Mark Linn-Baker, Joanna Gleason, and Didi Conn.

Preview of the season finale teases high-society secrets and major guest appearances ahead.

On tonight's episode of EPs Robert King and Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth, Griffin Dunne (After Hours, This Is Us) stars as a famed writer who may have made the jump from crime fiction to non-fiction. If Elsbeth is going to get to the truth, she's going to… organize a book club. Joining them for S03E16: "Murder, He Wrote" are Mark Linn-Baker (Succession, Perfect Strangers), Joanna Gleason (The West Wing, The Good Wife/Fight), and Didi Conn (Grease, Benson). Here's a look at the official overview, trailer, images, sneak peeks, and more – followed by a look ahead at the rest of the season.

Elsbeth S03E16 & S03E17, Season 3 Finale Previews

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 16: "Murder, He Wrote" – Elsbeth organizes a book club to investigate a celebrated novelist (Griffin Dunne) who may have written the perfect crime. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Robin Givens.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 17: "High Class Problems" – After a billionaire's son dies in a motorcycle crash, Elsbeth investigates a wealth therapist (Constance Wu) whose knowledge of her patients' secrets led to murder. Written by Sarah Beckett & Bryan Golubuff and directed by Stephen Surjik.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 16: "That's All" – A minor royal's mysterious death at New York's most legendary hotel brings Elsbeth into a world of faded elegance, cabaret, and murder. Patti LuPone and Michael Urie guest star as legendary cabaret performer Ruby Lane and philanthropist Monty Blakemont III, respectively. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Joe Menendez.

The hit series has a guest star lineup on the way that includes Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart, Impeachment: American Crime Story), Griffin Dunne (After Hours, This Is Us), Mark Linn-Baker (Succession, Perfect Strangers), Joanna Gleason (The West Wing, The Good Wife/Fight), Didi Conn (Grease, Benson), Patti LuPone (Agatha All Along, American Horror Story), Michael Urie (Shrinking, Ugly Betty), and Erich Bergen (Love Story, Madam Secretary). Here's a rundown of what we know regarding who's who so far:

Feldstein's Rachel attends and plans all of her friends' milestone celebrations: baby showers, bachelorette parties, weddings, gender reveals, you name it. But when it's finally time to celebrate her special day, her bestie isn't there for her. The next event in her calendar might just be a funeral.

Dunne's Elliott is a world-famous novelist with a massive ego and a thin skin. When a childhood acquaintance and book critic points out the flaws in Elliott's latest opus, the plot turns deadly.

Linn-Baker's Barney Corman is a bookstore owner and literary critic who grew up in the same hometown as famed novelist Elliott Pope (Dunne). That shared history makes Barney's criticism sting, with deadly consequences.

Conn's Beverly Corman is Barney's wife turned widow, who is determined to get justice for her late husband.

Gleason's Maura Davidoff is Elliott Bishop's brilliant first wife, who wrote her own tell-all about her marriage to a literary legend.

LuPone's Ruby Lane is a legendary New York cabaret performer who makes her home in the hotel where she sings. Talented, outrageous, and difficult, Ruby kills both onstage and off.

Urie's Monty Blakemont III is a dashing art connoisseur and philanthropist, whose enthusiasms are genuine though his financial resources are suspect.

Bergen's Otis Langley is a TV personality and celebrity reporter with a charming smile and a nasty reputation.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

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