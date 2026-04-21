Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: top gun, top gun: maverick

Top Gun: Tom Cruise Film Returning to Theaters for 40th Anniversary

Paramount Pictures wants you to feel the need for speed once again, as they're bringing back Top Gun to theaters for its 40th anniversary.

Article Summary Top Gun returns to theaters for its 40th anniversary with a special week-long event starting May 13.

Fans can experience both Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick back-to-back on the big screen as a package deal.

Limited-edition collector's prints will be available at participating theaters on the event's opening day.

Major theater chains like AMC, Cinemark, Megaplex, and Regal are included in this nationwide celebration.

Paramount Pictures has announced it's bringing back one of the most iconic 80s films to theaters, as Top Gun celebrates its 40th Anniversary. The company will re-release the original and its 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, together as a package deal for fans who want to experience both films back-to-back. The event will take place on May 13 and run for a solid week in participating theaters. This isn't being done through a single movie chain, either, as tickets are available for AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Cineplex, Marcus Theaters, Harkins, Landmark Canada, Santikos, Emagine, &B Theaters, and Showcase Cinemas. So they are going all-out to treat this double-screening as a major Paramount event.

Feel The Need For Speed All Over Again For Top Gun's 40th Anniversary

So much so, that the company is offering limited-edition prints, the orange design you see above, as a limited-edition collector's piece at participating theaters on May 13 specifically. A ticket gives you the chance to see both films back-to-back, with a short intermission, as you'll kick back for the original flick and then be transported to modern-day for the most recent film. Fingers crossed they do something with the soundtrack as well!

Top Gun: Two Films – One Experience

If you feel the need…Two films. One big screen. Back in theatres, May 13th, for one week only! A class of elite, hotshot Navy pilots at the Fighter Weapons School known as Top Gun push their aircraft and each other to the limits as they compete to be the best of the best. Tom Cruise stars as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the iconic 1986 blockbuster that defined a generation.

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Ed Harris.

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