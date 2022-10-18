Ryan Murphy Forgets Season 11 Trailer During Visit to AHS: NYC Shop

Okay, maybe we misunderstood what Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk have been trying to tell us when they've been saying that the 11th season of American Horror Story (American Horror Story: NYC or AHS: NYC) would be like any other and would be the start of a new era. Maybe we were thinking too small. Because with only a day to go until the horror anthology returns, one thing that is clearly separating this season from the previous ten is now slightly annoyingly obvious. Yup, that's right. Still no trailer. Don't get me wrong. I get the arguments. Not having a trailer adds to the mystery, keeps spoilers from happening, and adds to the show's "mystique." That said? I want a teaser as much as Morty wanted a dragon. But for now, a new teaser as well as a look at a trailer-less Murphy visiting the AHS: NYC Shop, shared by Russell Tovey.

Zachary Quinto (Sam), Billie Lourd (Hannah), Patti LuPone (Kathy), Isaac Cole Powell (Theo Graves), Sandra Bernhard (Fran), Charlie Carver (Adam Carpenter), Russell Tovey (Patrick Read), Leslie Grossman (Barbara Read), Denis O'Hare (Henry), Joe Mantello (Gino Barelli) are set to star. In addition, Rebecca Dayan (Alana), Nico Greetham (Dennis), Matthew Bishop (Big Daddy), Lee Aaron Rosen (Captain Ross), Kal Penn (Mac Marzara), Kyle Beltran (Morris), Sis (Dunaway), Gideon Glick, and Dot-Marie Jones star this season. Now here's a look at the newest teaser that was released earlier today for American Horror Story: NYC (premiering two episodes this Wednesday, October 19), offering viewers a better look at who (or what) might be the season's big bad (and maybe the series' new "Rubber Man/Woman"):

Meet the AHS: NYC Cast (Key Art Gallery)

And here's a look at our rundown of AHS: NYC cast key art that's been released so far, which may have reached its end:

American Horror Story: NYC Teaser & S11E01/02 Overviews

American Horror Story: NYC Season 11 Episode 1 "Something's Coming": Mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. A doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow's headline. Written by Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk and directed by John J. Gray.

American Horror Story: NYC Season 11 Episode 2 "Thank You For Your Service": Gino (Mantello) grapples with his trauma. Patrick's (Tovey) search takes him to dark places. A stranger contacts Hannah (Lourd) with a grave warning. Written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver & Manny Coto and directed by Max Winkler.

FX's AHS: NYC is set in NYC in the 1970s (and apparently time-jumping into the late-1980s or later), with a focus on NYC's LGBTQ community as it deals with a serial killer. Over the summer, we had an update on filming from award-winning news site EV Grieve, whose beat just happens to be the East Village NYC. A great source for some early film news on the Mr. Robot holiday special, the site shared some great images of production set up for filming on Ninth Street (btw First Ave & Second Ave, and other areas). Filming under the name "Bandana," the images showed a storefront made to resemble an 80s adult video store/theater as well as some era-appropriate vehicles on the street. Definitely worth a look, so make sure to check them out here.