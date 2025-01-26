Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: S.W.A.T., swat

S.W.A.T. EP Shawn Ryan on Factors Impacting Possible Season 9 Return

EP Shawn Ryan discusses the factors in play impacting the decision on a possible ninth season of CBS's Shemar Moore-starring series S.W.A.T.

In May 2023, CBS pulled the plug on Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. after six seasons – only to reverse course days later thanks to the combination of fan pushback and a renegotiated production deal. A little less than a year later – and with dramatically less drama – the series was renewed for an eighth season. With the second half of the season set to get underway, EP Shawn Ryan addressed the chances of there being a ninth season in the show's future. Aside from the daily volatility of the television and streaming landscape, there's also the not-so-small matter of CBS in the midst of the ownership change going on with David Ellison's Skydance looking to finalize acquiring Paramount Global.

"The show, I think, is beloved in the executive ranks at CBS; the show is beloved by our audience. The show creatively, I'm happy and somewhat embarrassed to say, hasn't dropped a step since I handed over the showrunning reins to Andy Dettman. But we also understand that a corporate change is happening in that world. I know David Ellison; I wrote a movie for him back in the day," Ryan explained, noting the advantages that the long-running show has going for it while also acknowledging the business reality created by Skybound/Paramount Global.

"I don't know what the plans are. I don't know what the criteria for renewal is going to be. It seems like it could be much different than years past," Ryan continued, with many expecting a number of decisions regarding CBS programming to be held until after the Skydance/Paramount Global deal finalizes in March-April. "I don't know if it's an advantage or disadvantage that we're produced by an outside studio this year [Sony Pictures Television, which co-produces alongside CBS Studios]. I think economics are going to play into things, so it's all uncertain, but we're just going to continue to make the best show we can that our audience loves, and we'll see where the chips fall. And that's what we've done the last few seasons. We're really proud of the legacy of that show."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!