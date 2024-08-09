Posted in: Fox, streaming, TV | Tagged: bones, David Boreanaz, Emily Deschanel, fox

Bones Star David Boreanaz Believes Series Return Would Be "Great" Idea

It sounds like David Boreanaz likes the idea of reuniting with co-star Emily Deschanel for a revival of the FOX hit procedural Bones.

With David Boreanaz getting ready to wrap up his run on Paramount+'s SEAL Team with the upcoming seventh and final season, could Boreanaz end up getting a chance to revisit one of his most popular roles? No, we're not talking about Angel – it doesn't look like there's much movement on the live-action "Buffy" universe front – though an official audio drama adventure would be pretty sweet. We're talking about Boreanaz's FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth, one-half of the crime-solving duo in the hit FOX procedural Bones. Running for 12 seasons and co-starring Emily Deschanel as forensic anthropologist Temperance "Bones" Brennan, it's a time period in Boreanaz's career that he still has fond memories of to this day.

"I hold that so near and dear, and it would be great to relive that again," he shared with TV Insider. "It is the work ethic that we had putting into these characters and what we put out was entertainment for them, and I just can't tell you how much love and admiration we get from fans for these two characters. And to see them come back would be great," he added. When a show runs for as long as Bones did, it's bound to have some kind of lasting impact after it ends its run. As Boreanaz sees it, the series set a different tone when it came to procedurals – one that's still being adopted to this day.

"When that show started, the procedurals were very story plot-driven, and we broke that mold, and we were proud of that, that we could have these characters have fun over the corpses that [Brennan] was just banging out words about," Boreanaz explained. "And I'm just kind of catch the killer and talk about last night's blender that didn't work in the morning or at night and how much you don't like eggs and how much I love [something], and you're going to bash me because I'm Catholic. It's like those philosophies that sung for the viewers, and then you slowly saw procedurals around us turn into that. And that was enlightening. So for us, it was lightning in a bottle, and we wrote it."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!