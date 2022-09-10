Sammy Guevara Advances in World Title Tournament on AEW Rampage

Sammy Guevara is one step closer to becoming the AEW World Champion after defeating Darby Allin on AEW Rampage to advance in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions. Guevara got the win only after both Tay Melo and Anna Jay interfered in the match. Guevara still has his work cut out for him, however, as he'll need to go through Jon Moxley if he wants to advance to the finals at Grand Slam. That match will take place on AEW Dynamite next week, along with the other semi-final match, Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson.

Sammy Guevara celebrates defeating Darby Allin on AEW Rampage with Anna Jay and Tay Melo [Photo: All Elite Wrestling]
We also heard from ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe on AEW Rampage this week. Joe is back for a brief stopover before the next time he gets injured again, and if he can hold out long enough, he'll have a match next week on Rampage against Josh Woods, as Woods, Tony Nese, and Mark Sterling interrupted his promo this week. AEW Rampage also featured interviews with Jade Cargill and Powerhouse Hobbs and a video package for Miro. In other in-ring action on AEW Rampage, Serena Deeb defeated TNA Knockouts legend and AEW women's head coach Madison Rayne by submission in a match. Deeb will team with Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite next week to face Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida. And in the main event, Claudio Castagnoli successfully defended the ROH Championship against FTR's Dax Harwood.

 

 

AEW Rampage this week continued the tone of AEW Dynamite, with AEW's top talent rising to the occasion to do what AEW does best, put on a great wrestling show, in the wake of CM Punk's explosive shoot comments at the All Out press conference last week and subsequent locker room brawl that shook the company to its core. That's probably unsurprising considering this show was filmed that same night. Hopefully, AEW is able to carry this momentum forward, though with CM Punk reportedly undergoing surgery for a torn tricep and looking at eight months of recovery, their chances are better than ever.

