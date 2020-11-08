Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle's Iconic "Chappelle's Show" Roles

What a difference a day makes, huh? On Friday, we didn't know whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump would be the next President of the United States of America. By the time Dave Chappelle takes the stage of Studio 8H for tonight's episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live, Biden and Kamala Harris will have been named President-Elect and Vice-President-Elect for nearly twelve hours. So we're thinking that means a ton of writing and rewriting for the long-running sketch comedy/music series' record-setting sixth live episode in a row because all eyeballs are going to be focused on "Weekend Update" as well as Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump, Maya Rudolph's Harris, Jim Carrey's Biden, and Beck Bennett's Mike Pence for the first show post-U.S. Presidential Election. And then there's the matter of the "ringmaster" Chappelle- who we're expecting to have a pretty interesting monologue.

So whether you need a little comedic "pre-gaming" ahead of tonight SNL or a crash course on "that 'Chappelle's Show' thing" everyone keeps telling you about, Netflix has what you need for your Chappelle fix with a look at the Comedy Central series' most iconic characters:

On Friday, viewers were treated to the first promo for the right, with Chappelle and Foo Fighters lead David Grohl beating everybody to the punch by making the call a day early:

Wednesday's intro video for Chappelle's return to Studios 8H- with Foo Fighters joining him (following the season's previous musical artists Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., and The Strokes) as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players.

