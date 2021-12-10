Saturday Night Live Finally Bringing Sketch Comedy to UK: Report

Well, we didn't see this Saturday Night Live news coming. After covering last night's promos with host/musical guest Billie Eilish and SNL cast member Kate McKinnon, we thought things would be pretty quiet until the weekend. Then all of a sudden, the long-running sketch comedy/music series decided to go global in a big way with Deadline Hollywood reporting that SNL reps are currently discussing a deal with Sky to bring a version of the show to the UK. While the show has had international editions in China, Germany, Italy, South Korea, and other locales. What helps the deal is that Comcast owns both Sky and NBC, with SNL produced by Broadway Video with Lorne Michaels as creator and executive producer. The UK edition isn't expected to air as late as its US counterpart, though show specifics aren't yet available this early in the development stage.

Here's a look at this week's promo, followed by a look back at the week (and you're welcome for the headline… can't we all just have a good laugh every now and then?):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kate McKinnon Reveals a Big Birthday Secret to Billie Eilish – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shjvgauaD6Q)

So with what would appear to be a smile on Eilish's face, here's a look at the artist during Wednesday's read-thru for this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live:

After this weekend, SNL wraps up its 2021 on December 18th with Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Paul Rudd and musical guest Charli XCX helping the cast (hopefully) end the year on a strong note. Now here's a look at Eilish's official intro video, with the artist taking the stage for double duty during this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Billie Eilish Is SNL's Next Host and Musical Guest! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzIQaRPldHE)

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast.