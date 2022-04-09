Saturday Night Live: Jake Gyllenhaal's SNL Past; Camila Cabello Videos

With only hours to go until NBC's Saturday Night Live throws open the doors to Studio 8H for another live episode (check out our thoughts on last week's episode here), we're offering up a kind of "crash course" on some things you might want to know about host Jake Gyllenhaal (Ambulance) and musical guest Camila Cabello. For example, it will have been a little more than 15 years since Gyllenhaal last hosted (S32E10 "Jake Gyllenhaal/The Shins") though he did appear several times in sketches. What follows are looks at some of those appearances, followed by a pair of music videos from Cabello.

From two burnt-out soccer moms (Amy Poehler & Maya Rudolph) interviewing Gyllenhaal's local author to his being grilled by Andy Samberg's Nicholas Cage on Weekend Update's "Get In The Cage" and a "special" duet with Poehler, here's a look at some samples of Gyllenhaal's past SNL work:

And we would be remiss if we also didn't include the saga of Samberg & Bill Hader's epic story that combines a love for two things we can all agree upon… cats and lasers:

And here's a look at two recent Cabello music videos: "Bam Bam" featuring Ed Sheeran, and "psychofreak" featuring WILLOW:

This time around, SNL cast member Bowen Yang joins in on the on-set promo festivities, though right from the start there seems to be some confusion on Gyllenhaal's part on how to pronounce his own name. From there, it looks like Yang's convincing love for Marshmallow Peeps could lead to a lucrative franchise come Summer 2023. Finally, it looks like Yang might need to talk to his agent (or Lorne Michaels) about that whole "paid for promos" thing.

Now here's a look at the trio rolling out the red carpet for this weekend, followed by a look back at Gyllenhaal at read-thru on Wednesday night (and here's hoping we get some more behind-the-scenes from the SNL cast- not sure why those stopped):

And don't forget that we have Lizzo (Watch Out for the Big Grrrls) doing double-duty as host & musical guest on April 16th. Now here's a look at the official SNL "welcome" video for Gyllenhaal and Cabello:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).