Saturday Night Live/Kanye West Beef: Lorne Michaels Rap Battle Next?

Look, it's not like we didn't warn you that this was going to happen. With John Mulaney and LCD Soundsystem not taking the stages of NBC's Saturday Night Live until February 26th, we've been left with a big vacuum of time during the Olympics that we knew was going to have to be filled with something and how those "somethings" tend to be of the weird, bizarre, or out-of-left-field variety. Just look at last month when Kanye West (Ye) vented some serious beef towards actor, comedian & SNL cast member Pete Davidson. In a nutshell? Ye's ex Kim Kardashian West hosted SNL last fall, and then Kardashian West & Davidson reportedly started dating. Ye also started dating someone but apparently, he still wasn't happy about the whole situation with Davidson dating his ex so he decided to bring Davidson's name into his song "My Life Was Never Eazy" (with The Game): "God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass" followed by someone asking, "Who?". Clearly, it's one of those stories you're almost forced to cover during downtime but not one you expect to have a long shelf life. And then we forgot we were talking about Kanye West.

Look, it's not like West hasn't gone after SNL before. Back in October 2020, he accused Issa Rae of being used by the long-running sketch comedy/music series. And just recently, he threatened to pull out of Coachella if recent host & musical guest Billie Eilish didn't apologize for something she never said during one of her concerts. His love/hate with SNL continued in his new track "City of Gods," where West calls out Davidson's place of employment: "This afternoon a hundred goons pullin' up to SNL / When I pull up, it's dead on arrival" West raps in the track. If this continues then I can only think of one way this can end. Yes, that's right. Kanye West… Lorne Michaels… Rap Battle 2022! Here's the official audio for "City of Gods" by West, Fivio Foreign & Alicia Keys:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

