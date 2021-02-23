Saturday Night Live: Live from (Snowy) New York! It's Nick Jonas!

After a mixed bag episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live that found host Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton, Dungeon & Dragons) proving he's got serious comedic acting chops and musical guest Bad Bunny killing it on stage and also making for one funky house plant, this weekend's episode finds actor/musician Nick Jonas pulling double duty (before what we're assuming will be a multi-week break before a return for a final 5-6 for the season)- and he's not waiting on the weekly SNL media machine to get the word out. Taking to social media on Monday, Jonas posted a clip announcing that he was enjoying (???) the snow that was falling in NYC (more coming today, Nick) and that he was ready to go. When you're hosting and serving as the musical guest, we're guessing it's good to have that kind of energy in the tank.

Here's a look at Jonas's post from Monday, clearly enjoying the warm, cozy weather that comes with New York City in February:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas)

And now here's a look at his new SNL promo:

