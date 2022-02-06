Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson Makes "Peace" Offering to Syracuse

Look, we weren't the ones who told NBC to buy the rights to the Winter Olympics, thus putting Saturday Night Live on break until February 26th (when John Mulaney and LCD Soundsystem take the stages of SNL). And since no one asked us, here we are. So with a few weeks to fill, we're keeping an eye out for any weird, bizarre & not-your-usual SNL-related news. Like Pete Davidson getting booed by Syracuse Orangemen fans over the weekend at the team's game at the Carrier Dome against the Louisville Cardinals as if he owed them all money. Now to be fair, there is some serious backstory. During an interview with The Howard Stern Show back in 2019, Davidson made his feelings known on Syracuse while filming Big Time Adolescence. Was he a fan? Well… "Dude, I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse. Syracuse, you know, it's trash. Worse than Staten Island. The nicest hotel in Syracuse is, like, a f***ing Ramada." Well, the fans let Davidson know over the weekend that they have long memories and let him know that the sentiment stung just as much now as it did three years ago. But there might be some hope on the horizon, with Davidson extending an olive branch to the city.

"Thank you so much for having me and my friends in the building. We had a really great time. So, peace?" Davidson asked in a brief clip shared by Syracuse basketball reporter Mike Curtis via Twitter:

After attending his first college basketball game, and a healthy amount of boos from the crowd, Pete Davidson has a message for the city of Syracuse — and it sounds like he wants a truce. 🏳️ pic.twitter.com/2Fki2oROzT — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) February 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).