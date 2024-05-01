Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Kohei Horikoshi, manga, my hero academia, My Hero Academia: Memories, streaming

My Hero Academia Season 7 Arrives May 4th on Crunchyroll (TRAILER)

My Hero Academia Season 7 premieres on Crunchyroll this Saturday, May 4th - and a lot has happened in the last few seasons... like seriously!

Article Summary My Hero Academia Season 7 starts May 4th on Crunchyroll with weekly episodes.

Special recap series My Hero Academia: Memories available for catch-up.

Season 7 brings a crumbled society and the heroes' ultimate battle.

English and multiple language dubs coming soon, with staggered premiere dates.

My Hero Academia Season 7 begins this Saturday, May 4, at 2:30 AM PST on Crunchyroll, with new episodes premiering weekly. If you need a refresher to catch up with the series for the series, a special four-episode recap event series, My Hero Academia: Memories, aired its final episode this past Saturday and will stay on the streamer for newcomers or people who missed the last few seasons.

My Hero Academia is a Japanese anime series based – very faithfully as most anime series are – on the popular comics by Kohei Horikoshi. It is set in a world where about eighty percent of the population has a superpowered Quirk. Heroes protect people and society from accidents, disasters, and villains—criminals who use their Quirks for evil. The story of Izuku Midoriya and his classmates at U.A. High School and their growth, fights, and friendship unfolds as they aim to become heroes. In Season 7, Society has crumbled, along with its faith in heroes, with the all-out battle causing great damage. With the heroes defeated, Shigaraki, All For One, and others plot their takeover. As the final battle draws near, Deku, along with his U.A. classmates and other heroes, including one from America, come together to face this onslaught. Will it be enough to restore peace?

Wow, a lot has happened in the last few seasons. My Hero Academia started out as a bright and cheery Shonen superhero story about a plucky kid with no powers who wants to become a superhero and becomes the protege of the world's greatest hero, who's also his idol. The series became steadily darker, sadder, and more tragic… and now the world's been destroyed?! Wow, a lot has happened!

Both My Hero Academia: Memories and My Hero Academia Season 7 will be dubbed in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian. The My Hero Academia: Memories English dub began airing episodes weekly starting on April 20. The My Hero Academia Season 7 English dub date will be announced soon. Other language dub premiere dates may vary.

