Grotesquerie: Travis Kelce Wraps Filming; Nash-Betts Shares BTS Looks

Travis Kelce wrapped filming on Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie - but not before Kelce and Niecy Nash-Betts shared some behind-the-scenes looks.

We were hit with some unexpected casting news on Tuesday night regarding Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions' Grotesquerie. Up until then, we knew that Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), and Lesley Manville (The Crown) were on board the upcoming FX horror drama. But it was an Instagram Stories post from Nash-Betts that caught us off guard – Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce had also joined the cast. Well, it appears there was a lot more going on before Kelce wrapped his run – with Nash-Betts & Kelce sharing some behind-the-scenes looks at filming. Two big highlights: Nash-Betts channeling her inner Whitney Houston/The Bodyguard vibe and any time we get to see Murphy in a behind-the-scene clip while filming is going on. Here are some screencaps offering some insights into some night filming:

"This is what happens when WINNERS link up‼️ [Travis Kelce] Welcome to Grostequerie!" Nash-Betts wrote as the caption to the video post she shared on Tuesday night – here's a look back:

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look back at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks for Grotesquerie that caught everyone off-guard:

