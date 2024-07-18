Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV, YouTube | Tagged: bob newhart, nbc, peacock, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live Remembers Bob Newhart with 1995 SNL Monologue

In honor of the passing of comedic legend Bob Newhart, NBC's Saturday Night Live shared a look back at his 1995 SNL opening monologue.

Earlier today, the news hit that Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe award-winning comedy legend Bob Newhart had passed away in his Los Angeles home after a series of short illnesses at the age of 94. Since that time, every corner of the entertainment industry has been taking to social media to not only share their heartbreak but also to share example after example of why Newhart endured for decades – with new generations of fans quickly understanding why Newhart was so deserving of the title of comedy legend. NBC's Saturday Night Live made sure to give Newhart the love and respect he deserves, with the actor/comedian having hosted Season 5, Episode 18 (May 10, 1980 – with musical guest The Amazing Rhythm Aces/Bruce Cockburn) and Season 20, Episode 12 (February 11, 1995 – with musical guest Des'ree).

The 1980 show included the famous/infamous "Weekend Update" segment A Limo For A Lame-O," which saw Al Franken taking on NBC president Fred Silverman and his executive lifestyle while the network suffered from basement ratings and a dismal financial outlook – a segment that Silverman was not too happy about. The ending to the 1995 show saw Nehart and guest star Suzanne Pleshette recreating their series finale ending to Newhart, which saw the actor/comedian waking up next to Pleshette and realizing it was all a dream – in this case, the "dream" was hosting SNL. To honor Newhart, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series released a look at his 1995 monologue (which you can check out above).

Despite the success of The Bob Newhart Show, Newhart, and other television appearances, a Primetime Emmy Award would allude Newhart until 2013, when he would walk away with the gold for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his turn as Arthur Jeffries, aka 'Professor Proton" on The Big Bang Theory – a role he would return to for several episodes. "It was weird because when I saw the Emmy, and it was about to be handed to me, it was like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to have one of those things," Newhart shared with The Big Bang Theory EP Chuck Lorre during a 2013 interview after having won the Emmy for portraying Prof. Proton. "And I turned and the audience was standing, that was just it. It emotionally destroyed me. Because, to a performer, it's from your peers. And that's what's so special about it."

