Saturday Night Live Season 48 Done? Writers' Strike Results In Repeats

Earlier today, we covered how late-night is bearing the early brunt of the WGA/AMPTP strike – though there were some question marks remaining regarding how NBC's Saturday Night Live would handle this weekend's show with host Pete Davidson and musical guest Lil Uzi Vert. Earlier today, NBC confirmed that Studio 8H will not be open for business this weekend, with repeats airing this weekend "until further notice." Considering we've now entered that part of the season when the long-running sketch comedy/music series would begin wrapping up its run (with this weekend reportedly the first of the season's final three episodes). If the strike continues, then there's a very good chance that Ana de Armas (Blonde, Knives Out) and Karol G may unexpectedly become the season finale's host & musical guest.

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

"When it's your own show, and I'll be sitting in the back watching the cold open and topical political humor or whatever in the culture, and they're making fun of you, and you gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark [and] the show just made fun of you, so why [is the audience] going to laugh at you? They just dogged you," Davidson shared with Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead, The Punisher) on the Real Ones With Jon Bernthal podcast earlier this month. "And you're like, 'I'm a f***ing loser, man.," Davidson added.

