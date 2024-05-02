Posted in: CBS, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: cbs, Kathy Bates, matlock, preview

Matlock: Kathy Bates Series Set for CBS This Fall (Teaser, Overview)

Set for Thursdays at 9 pm beginning in Fall 2024, check out the new teaser released by CBS for its Kathy Bates-starring Matlock reboot.

With the television industry getting back to what it calls "normal" following last year's WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes, we have some good news to report on a series that's been on our radar since a series green light was first announced. CBS's Kathy Bates (American Horror Story)-starring & executive producing Matlock reboot is officially on the 2024-2025 schedule. Set for Thursdays at 9 pm, the series will follow the hit comedy series Ghosts and serve as the lead-in to the critically acclaimed Elsbeth.

The CBS series spotlights Bates' successful Madeline Matlock as she rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within (… and with that, we're sold). Joining Bates on the series are Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy, and Leah Lewis as Sarah. Now, here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today, with Matlock set to hit CBS screens this fall:

MATLOCK stars Kathy Bates as the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline "Matty" Matlock, who, after achieving success in her younger years, decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, while Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. Matty works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis) – as she endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world. MATLOCK is a reimagining of the classic television series of the same name.

Along with Bates, Joanna Klein is set to executive produce for Sutton Street, alongside Jennie Snyder Urman, who will also write for the series. In addition, Eric Christian Olsen and John Will will executive produce on behalf of Cloud Nine. Produced by CBS Studios, the series sees Kat Coiro directing the pilot and also serving as an executive producer.

