Saturday Night Live: Simu Liu, Saweetie & Kyle Mooney's Broken Heart

Before NBC's Saturday Night Live locks the doors on Studio 8H for its Thanksgiving break, we have an impressive pairing taking the stage this weekend. That's right, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim's Convenience) will be serving as host, with Saweetie serving as the musical guest (with a performance we're expecting to challenge for top honors this season). Now you know the routine by now: intro video, read-thru check-in & then the on-stage promos. Well, we're two-for-three so far (as you'll see below) which means it's time to check out Liu and Saweetie being joined by SNL cast members Cecily Strong and Kyle Mooney for about 30-60 seconds of fun (or in this case, 23 seconds but who's counting.

In the following promo, it looks like Saweetie and Mooney have a bit of a past together- one that Mooney hasn't quite gotten over yet. If we were Liu, we would be concerned, too. Hopefully, Strong will be able to talk some sense into him. So switch that in mind, here's a look at the official on-stage promo for this weekend's Saturday Night Live:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Simu Liu and Saweetie Are Taking Over SNL! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ExqTVjrFaLk)

Here's a look back at the read-thru from Wednesday, beginning with the cast and then wrapping up with a look at Liu, who is definitely looking all smiles:

Here's an official look at who will be hitting the stages of Studio 8H this weekend, followed by a look back at Liu's trip to SNL during this past weekend's show:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Simu Liu Is Hosting SNL! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RjsZyDImU7g)

And here's that all-important moment that can best be described as the passing of the hosting torch between Majors and Liu (though SNL Producer Lindsay Shookus probably had it better with the "baton" analogy):

"Shortly after this photo was taken, Simu was promptly tackled by security and ejected from the premises. He is currently in his hotel room eating nachos and rediscovering Taylor Swift," Liu joked in his Instagram post along with the hashtag #WrongSaturday- here's a look:

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast. With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won).