Saturday Night Live: SNL Welcomes Benedict Cumberbatch & Arcade Fire

It's hard to believe that its been a few weeks since host & musical guest Lizzo tore up Studio 8H, but NBC's Saturday Night Live returns this week for what appears to be the first of the season's final three episodes. This round, we have Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) taking the stage as host, with Arcade Fire joining him as the musical guest. So with that in mind and with it being Tuesday, you know that means it's time for an official SNL "Welcome!" video… and that's exactly what we have for you below.

Here's a look at the official intro video welcoming Cumberbatch and Arcade Fire to SNL (and yes, Cumberbatch is a bit early):

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained.

"I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).