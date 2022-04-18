Saturday Night Live S47: Lizzo Posts Thanks; 3 More Eps This Season

So while host & musical guest Lizzo was pulling double-duty this past weekend and tearing up the stages of Studio 8H (check out our thoughts on what was a fun episode here), NBC's Saturday Night Live announced that it was going on a two-week break. Returning on May 7th, viewers can look forward to Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) taking the stage as host, with Arcade Fire joining as the musical guest. Now looking at the calendar earlier today while working up this post about the love & appreciation Lizzo offered on social media to everyone who helped make the weekend happen, we started trying to figure out how many more episodes we would get before the season wraps. Thanks to co-head writer and "Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che, we no longer have to torture ourselves with too much math. In a post on Instagram, Che laid out what his next couple of weekends were looking like why he referenced, "then 3 more episodes of snl till the seasons over." So there we have it, with Cumberbatch/Arcade Fire the first pairing. But who could be coming in for the final two? We know that the final episode is usually someone familiar & friendly with the show to make the finale production a bit easier. Could we get a Nicolas Cage hosting gig with an Andy Samberg appearance? Stay tuned…

"TO THE INCREDIBLE CAST AND CREW OF [NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'] …. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 I will never forget this experience! Thanks for the memories, falling on the floor laughing with Aidy & Bowen during camera blocking… crying laughing at Farmaid Iguana (without guitar😭)…. Dinner w/ Lorne… "den dada dey" y'all do what no one in the world can do— and I respect the hell out of y'all. TWO STANDING OVATIONS😱😱😱?!?! I'm still on a high. — SEE YALL SOON (I'm tryna get a jacket 😉)," Lizzo wrote in the first of two Instagram posts thanking everyone at SNL as well as on her team for putting together a really impressive effort:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained.

"I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).