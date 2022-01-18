Saturday Night Live Welcomes Will Forte & Måneskin to Studio 8H

After a midseason return that saw host Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, Schmigadoon!) and musical guest Bleachers pulling off an impressive return this past weekend, NBC's Saturday Night Live is looking to roll out the red carpet for some serious SNL "royalty." With rock band Måneskin as the musical guest, this weekend sees MacGruber star & SNL alum Will Forte returning to the stage to host. So with Tuesday being the start of the promo cycle for Saturday, here's a reminder of just some of Forte's famous SNL roles by way of welcome video.

Here's a look at the official intro video welcoming Forte (back) and Måneskin to Studio 8H for the week:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).