Scarpetta: Hunter Parrish Joins Kidman, Curtis in Prime Video Series

Hunter Parrish has joined Prime Video's Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis-starring Scarpetta, based on author Patricia Cornwell’s novels.

Earlier this week, we learned that Prime Video's Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis-starring Scarpetta was kicking off rehearsals (more on that below). Now, we have some casting news for the series adaptation of bestselling author Patricia Cornwell's Kay Scarpetta novels to pass along. Variety is reporting exclusively that Hunter Parrish (Weeds) has joined the cast of the upcoming streaming series in a recurring role. Prime Video's Scarpetta follows Kay Scarpetta (Kidman), Chief Medical Examiner, as she returns to Virginia and resumes her former position with complex relationships, both personal and professional – including her sister Dorothy (Curtis), with plenty of grudges and secrets to uncover. Parrish is set to play the younger version of Benton Wesley, an FBI profiler who is romantically involved with Kay in the books.

In addition to Kidman, Curtis, and Parrish, the series stars Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Lucy Farinelli-Watson, Dorothy's daughter; Bobby Cannavale (Ezra) as former detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker (Breath) as FBI profiler Benton Wesley, Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) as Past Kay Scarpetta, and Jake Cannavale (The Offer) as Past Pete Marino. In addition, Sosie Bacon (Mare of Easttown), Amanda Righetti (The Mentalist), Janet Montgomery (New Amsterdam), Stephanie Faracy (Uncoupled), and Mike Vogel (Sex/Life) are set for recurring roles. Bacon is set as Abby Turnball, a prize-winning reporter – in addition, Righetti plays Past Dorothy; Montgomery plays Janet, Lucy's wife; Faracy plays Present Maggie, Scarpetta's inherited assistant from her predecessor; Vogel plays city attorney Bill Boltz.

Liz Sarnoff (Barry, Lost) will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner – with David Gordon Green (Halloween, Stronger) set to direct the opening two episodes. Kidman will executive produce the series for Blossom Films, and Curtis will executive produce for Comet Pictures. Cornwell will executive produce for P & S Projects – alongside Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television and Per Saari for Blossom Films. Green and Amy Sayres also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Blossom Films and Comet Pictures.

