Schmigadoon!: Apple TV+ Musical Comedy with Great Title Shares Trailer

Schmigadoon! is a new musical comedy series coming to Apple TV+ on July 16th. Starring Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit and produced by Lorne Michaels, the show centers on a couple who stumbles upon a magical town that lives in a 1940's musical. The only way they can leave? Find their true love. Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and is also executive producing. Check out the trailer below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Schmigadoon! – Official Trailer | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKG0RodrzVo)

Schmigadoon! Is One Of The Coolest Titles In A Little While

"The six-episode musical comedy follows Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong) who, when their backpacking trip goes wrong, discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. As spectacular and entertaining as the candy-colored sets and grand musical numbers of Schmigadoon maybe, Josh and Melissa can't leave until they find "true love." From Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Cinco Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces. In addition to starring, Cecily Strong serves as producer, and Ken Daurio serves as consulting producer and writer. Andrew Singer executive produces with Lorne Michaels on behalf of Broadway Video."

This looks cute, and being only six episodes will help it, because I can also see this one getting old pretty fast. That is a hell of a Broadway pedigree though, and the music seems good. Strong being in it puts it over the top, I am officially excited. The first two episodes of Schmigadoon! will be available to watch on July 16th.

