Scott Pilgrim: Bryan Lee O'Malley Clarifies Netflix/"Canceled" News

Bryan Lee O’Malley reminded everyone that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was meant to be a one-and-done, and they never asked for a second season.

For those of you who missed the news on Wednesday, Bryan Lee O'Malley announced that Netflix had given the heads-up that the streamer would be bringing back Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Since that time, there's been some confusion regarding the term "canceled" in that some folks are running with the assumption that there were some kind of plans in place or being worked on for the excellent animated series to return. The series was meant to be a one-and-done, and a second season was never asked for – so basically, Netflix couldn't cancel something that was never in play in the first place. Got it? Good – though O'Malley did a much better job clarifying it all earlier today – here's a look:

"It's been one year since 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' came out. It was an honor to work with all of the cast & staff around the world. It was like conducting a symphony orchestra every day. From the moment [BenDavid Grabinski] sparked the idea, the project felt like a one-of-a-kind miracle," O'Malley wrote in the first of three tweets. "Anyway, we were recently informed that the show will NOT return. As you know, we only intended one season and called in a lot of favors to make it happen, so making more would have been nearly impossible. Still, I know some of you have been holding out hope. 😩🫶🏼." O'Malley added, "Sorry to all Matthew fans and Gideon fans, I know you will suffer the most." Here's a look at O'Malley's tweets from earlier today, offering an update that we know a whole lot of folks didn't want to hear:

It's been one year since Scott Pilgrim Takes Off came out. It was an honor to work with all of the cast & staff around the world. It was like conducting a symphony orchestra every day. From the moment @bdgrabinski sparked the idea, the project felt like a one of a kind miracle. pic.twitter.com/y9XB6SMN0U — Bryan Lee O'Malley (@bryanleeomalley) November 20, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Anyway, we were recently informed that the show will NOT return. As you know, we only intended one season, and called in a lot of favors to make it happen, so making more would have been nearly impossible. Still, I know some of you have been holding out hope. 😩🫶🏼 — Bryan Lee O'Malley (@bryanleeomalley) November 20, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Sorry to all matthew fans and gideon fans, i know you will suffer the most — Bryan Lee O'Malley (@bryanleeomalley) November 20, 2024 Show Full Tweet

