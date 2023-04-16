Scrubs Star Christa Miller Comments on Reunion Movie: "We're On It!" During a panel in support of Apple TV+'s Shrinking, Christa Miller had some very good things to share about a Scrubs reunion movie.

Over the past ten months, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence has had some pretty promising things to say about the Zach Braff & Donald Faison-starring series getting the band back together for something new. The first time that we got the heads-up was during the 2022 ATX TV Festival (more on that below), and then again in March during an interview. Well, the good news continued this weekend, courtesy of Deadline's Contenders TV. During the panel for Lawrence, Jason Segel & Brett Goldstein's Apple TV+ series Shrinking, series regular & music supervisor Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan on Scrubs) explained that the cast of the beloved sitcom is still in touch with one another – and that they keep "torturing" Lawrence about a movie reunion. In fact, Miller jokes that Lawrence found it all "so annoying" that Lawrence doesn't feel like he has a choice. But it's the "We're on it!" that should be the big takeaway from Miller's response.

Here's a look at Miller's response at the panel session from earlier today:

"Scrubs" Update from 2022 ATX TV Festival

During the 2022 ATX TV Festival, Lawrence spoke on behalf of everyone when he expressed their appreciation for the fans still supporting the show after all of these years. "We're all so grateful any of you still care, it gives us an excuse to hang out together. We are happy to spend time with each other in any way," the series creator said to those in attendance and watching online. And while a timeline would be tough to pin down based on scheduling, Lawrence and Faison made it clear that something was coming.

"Here's the deal: I think we all want a reboot and want to work together again but it couldn't be a full season. Maybe like a movie or something we could shoot in a few months. With everything Bill is doing now, he's never going to be free again. If he finds the time, we'll do it," Faison said (with a pitch that sounds very similar to what Pysch has been doing… and very successfully). "We're gonna do it because people still care about it, and we enjoy spending time with each other," followed up Lawrence with the confirmation. During a Q & A session with the audience, an attendee asked what the characters would be doing today when Reyes put out there what's been the subject of some very interesting fanfic: "I think Turk and JD finally come out" (to rousing applause). As for whether a musical episode could be on the horizon? Look, Lawrence is open to what the cast wants but… "I don't know if there will be a 'Scrubs' musical unless this cast all say they want to do that. Do you really want to hear Sarah [Chalke] sing? No, you don't," Lawrence joked in response.