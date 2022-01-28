Scrubs: Zach Braff & Donald Faison Lead ATX TV Festival Sitcom Reunion

To say Scrubs helped define the careers of its stars would be an understatement. Not only was it entertaining as a sitcom on NBC and ABC, but it also prided on being one of the most medically accurate on television. As one of the popular rewatch podcasts around in IHeartRadio's Fake Doctors, Real Friends, hosts and series' stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison talk to their fans all over the world, many of them inspired to go into the medical profession themselves. Now the tight-knit sitcom family will reunite once again at the ATX TV Festival, which is set to take place this summer.

Created by Bill Lawrence in 2001 and running for nine seasons, the series follows the misadventures of Dr. John Dorian (Braff), a resident medical doctor trying to get by and learn his craft. Joining him is his best friend and surgeon Dr. Christopher Turk (Faison), fellow MD resident Dr. Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke), the head nurse who's seen it all in Carla Espinosa (Judy Reyes), and their no-nonsense teacher Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley) always looking for an opportunity to knock the kids down a peg for a teachable moment.

Joining Braff and Faison for the reunion are Chalke, McGinley, Reyes, Neil Flynn (Janitor), and Christa Miller (Jordan). Scrubs joins other cast reunion panels in Parenthood and Justified. The Lawrence series also starred Ken Jenkins (Chief of Medicine – Dr. Bob Kelso), Sam Lloyd (Ted Buckland, Esq), and Ralph Maschio (Todd). The original run had the bulk of the cast for eight seasons before an attempt to transition to a new cast failed to resonate with audiences in the rebranded Scrubs: Med School that saw Faison and McGinley now the leads anchoring the new cast with limited appearances by Braff and Chalke.