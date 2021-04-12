Powerpuff: Meet The CW's Live-Action Blossom, Bubbles & Buttercup

The modern, live-action take on The Powerpuff Girls finds the pint-sized superteam now disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. But when the world needs them most, will they be able to put aside the past and reunite? That's the basis behind The CW's pilot for Powerpuff, with Chloe Bennet (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie), Yana Perrault (Jagged Little Pill) taking on the roles of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup- and now fans are getting a look at the trio for the first time (minus shady set photos). The series pilot also stars Donald Faison (Scrubs), Nicholas Podany (Hart of Dixie), Robyn Lively (Light As A Feather), and Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants).

Bennet's Blossom was once the spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees, but repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive. Blossom aims to become a leader again- this time on her own terms. Cameron's Bubbles had a sweet-girl disposition that won America's hearts as a child. While still sparkling as an adult, her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit. She's initially more interested in recapturing her fame than saving the world, but she just might surprise us- and herself. Perrault's Buttercup was the rebellious badass of The Powerpuff Girls in its heyday. More sensitive than her tough exterior suggests, Buttercup spent her adulthood stepping away from her Powerpuff Girl identity and looking to live an anonymous life.

Quirky, debonair, and a pinch narcissistic, Faison's Professor Drake Utonium is a scientific genius who is immensely proud of the three extraordinary girls he created in his lab. Staring down a midlife crisis, he is determined to repair his relationships with his now-adult daughters. As a child, the nerdy, power-hungry, insecure Joseph "Jojo" Mondel Jr. (Podany) was obsessed with the Powerpuff Girls, despite his father's grudge against them. As an adult, Mojo Jojo, Jr. finds his sweetness and rage in constant battle. Lively's Sara Bellum is a warm and witty career woman who has a complicated romantic history with Drake. Always a friend to the Powerpuff Girls, she has remained close to them since childhood. Kenny served as the voice of the series during its original run as well as its 2016 revival. Based on the Cartoon Network animated series of the same name created by Craig McCracken, the live-action pilot will be written and executive produced by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier. Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden with Erika Kennair producing, Maggie Kiley will direct and executive produce the pilot, with Warner Bros. Television producing.