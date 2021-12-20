Head of the Class: HBO Max Gives Reboot Failing Grade After One Season

It seems like Head of the Class won't be graduating to a sophomore season as HBO Max has canceled the Bill Lawrenceled reboot. The WarnerMedia streamer released its initial season that consisted of 10 episodes on November 4. The multi-camera series came from the creator of Scrubs and Ted Lasso, who served as an executive producer with showrunners Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen. "We will not be moving forward with a second season of 'Head of the Class'," an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline Hollywood. "We were grateful to work with Bill, Amy, and Seth to bring back such an iconic series, and we thank them and the terrific cast for their hard work and dedication."

Isabella Gomez, Gavin Lewis, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, and Adrian Matthew Escalona in Head of the Class (2021). Image courtesy of Nicole Wilder / HBO Max / WarnerMedia
Head of the Class Production Details

Head of the Class is based on the original ABC series created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias that ran from 1986-91. The sitcom centers on a teacher who tries to get more out of life from his/her overachieving students. The original ABC series starred Howard Hesseman as Charlie Moore while the HBO Max reboot starred Isabella Gomez as Alicia Gomez. Joining Gomez was Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona, and Katie Beth Hall. Joining them in a recurring capacity were Christa Miller as Principal Maris and original cast member Robin Givens returned as Darlene Hayward.

Head of the Class. Image courtesy of Nicole Wilder / HBO Max

Also executive producing are Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer for Doozer, Phill Lewis (who directed all but one episode), and Bill Callahan for Warner Bros Television. This is the second original scripted series on HBO Max that has canceled joining Generation, which was also a teen-centric comedy. The series tackled contemporary issues from privacy, social media, nomophobia, and stereotypes, with the reboot providing a significantly more ethnic and LGBT diverse cast than its predecessor.

