See Season 2 Trailer Teases Jason Mamoa / Dave Bautista "Voss" Rivalry

AppleTV+ returned to the post-apocalyptic world of See where humanity has largely regressed to tribalism when a worldwide phenomenon largely robs the species of their sight. The second season trailer picks up back in the familiar wilderness with the sun shining through the dense forest, with Dave Bautista's Edo Voss starting the voiceover saying, "The mighty Baba Voss" as it cuts a far away shot to a closeup of Jason Mamoa's character in meditation. "A fearless warrior in a world without sight," he continues.

The next shot shows a warrior wielding a blade in a combat-ready stance and full armor trying to anticipate Baba. "Everyone close to you ends up suffering." We see the warrior hurling spear towards him with a grunt and Baba deftly dodging it leaning back as it passes by. We then cut away to the aftermath of a battle. "Now it's your turn brother," Edo declares as we see his wrinkled baldness and face. We then see Heniwa (Nesta Cooper) with a concerned look on her face before we cut away to pending mounted combat. Following the title card, we see a community gathered at the industrial plant with Baba's voice and face clad in war paint, "I swear I'd never return here, but Edo took my daughter."

The trailer then shows Heniwa in more modern clothing on a hospital bed trying to take in her surroundings. Another shot of Edo from his back. We see a crowded trade market as Baba says, "I'll find out where he's hiding her" as it cuts to a shot of Edo with both hands around Haniwa's neck with the natural concerned look on her face. We're back at camp where Queen Kane (Sylvia Hoeks) and Maghra (Hera Hilmar) lead a march and Paris (Alfre Woodard). The journey is set as Baba goes out alone in the snow in his furs. As revealed in the previous season, there are those who managed to retain their sight and the stakes are ramped up as war be coming as we see more quick cuts of combat before Edo says, "Welcome home, Baba". See Season 2 premieres August 27 on AppleTV+.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SEE — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ (https://youtu.be/WTVWaNwTRaE)

