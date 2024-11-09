Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Patrick Warburton, seinfeld

Seinfeld: Patrick Warburton's Father Was No Fan of His Sitcom Debut

Patrick Warburton (Family Guy) reflects on the first time he appeared on Seinfeld as David Puddy and the scathing letter his father sent him.

It seems despite Patrick Warburton's success in Hollywood, his family can't bring themselves to celebrate his two biggest signature roles on Seinfeld and Family Guy. When it comes to the Fox animated sitcom, it's contrarian to his more conservative mother's beliefs, and apparently, the Jerry Seinfeld-starred NBC sitcom was a problem for his late father. Warburton appeared on Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast to reflect on the harsh six-page letter his father wrote him upon his season six debut as David Puddy in "The Fusilli Jerry" in 1995. Before landing Seinfeld, the actor was a regular on TV, making his debut in the CBS series The Paper Chase in 1986, appearing on shows like Quantum Leap, Northern Exposure, Murphy Brown, Mad About You, and Designing Women before appearing in the Seinfeld and Larry David NBC sitcom. Warburton also enjoyed success on the CBS sitcom Dave's World around the same time.

Patrick Warburton on His Father's Letter About His "Seinfeld" Debut

Warburton's Puddy, who appeared in 10 episodes of Seinfeld, was Jerry's mechanic in the series, bringing him into the same universe as George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards). "What it was is I was his mechanic, and I stole his move and used it on Elaine," the actor told Mandel. "So they had an issue with the, not dealing with the sex act with any sanctity — because we all know the sex act is full of sanctity and nothing else."

The actor, mocking his father's tone, told Mandel's daughter and co-host, Jackelyn Schultz, "Women should not be having orgasms or enjoying themselves. It's all about having babies! That is what it is for." Throughout Warburton's run, Elaine and Puddy had an on-and-off again relationship, with his last episode in the 1998 series finale, "The Finale," not exactly providing a glaring endorsement as a character witness for Elaine as her, Jerry, George, and Kramer stood trial for violating a local Good Samaritan law. For more, you can check out the video.

