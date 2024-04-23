Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: family guy, fox, Patrick Warburton, seth macfarlane

Family Guy: Patrick Warburton on His Mom Trying to Get Show Canceled

Family Guy star Patrick Warburton on the irony of his parents hating the show & trying to get it canceled even though it helps support them.

The irony isn't lost on Family Guy star Patrick Warburton, who plays beloved paraplegic neighbor and police officer Joe Swanson. One beneficiary of the animated series is his family, who loathes the Seth MacFarlane-created series with every fiber of their being. Warburton appeared in 309 of 425 episodes across every season of the FOX series. It still goes on strong as one of the longest-running shows in prime-time television as one of the animated series that premiered in the 20th century, running with FOX's The Simpsons and Comedy Central's South Park, and even survived cancellation. The actor broke down his family's disdain at PaleyFest LA, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Family Guy.

Patrick Warburton's Family Love Him, But Hate "Family Guy"

"They hate the show even more today than they did twenty-five years ago," Warburton told People. "My father was in a monastery for three months. He almost became a monk," noting that his father's "spiritual advisor" was Thomas Merton, who he identified as "a very famous Catholic scholar" before joking that fans would know who he was "if you weren't heathens and watched 'Family Guy.'" The actor also recalled an embarrassing moment from his childhood, "My mother [went] around the neighborhood when I was 13 years old, passing out pamphlets on the sins of masturbation, [which] did not get me into the cool crowd."

Warburton also revealed, "My mother belonged to the American Television Council, and they were trying to get the show canceled," also noting he supported his parents with what he made from Family Guy. "She tried to get me to sign the petition [to cancel the show]. I said, 'Mom, if you don't think I'm going to talk about this publicly, this is the greatest irony. You're laundering money; you're laundering it to yourself.' They hate it more today." Family Guy, which wrapped its 22nd season, has been renewed for season 23.

