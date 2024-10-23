Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: christmas, family guy

Family Guy Holiday Special Drops Down Hulu's Chimney In November

Family Guy holiday special "Gift of the White Guy" will hit Hulu screens on November 25th. Here's a look at what you can expect...

It was back in April 2024 when Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, cast members Alex Borstein (Lois Griffin), Seth Green (Chris Griffin), Mila Kunis (Meg Griffin), Arif Zahir (Cleveland Brown), Patrick Warburton (Joe Swanson), and Jennifer Tilly (Bonnie Swanson), and showrunners Rich Appel & Alec Sulkin took part in a PaleyFest conversation about the long-running animated series in honor of its 25 years. That was when we learned some interesting news about two special Hulu-exclusive, original holiday-themed Family Guy episodes that would be hitting the streaming service. "It'll be our Halloween and our Christmas episodes, I expect," MacFarlane added.

Since that time, we've had the Glen Powell (Twisters)-starring Family Guy Halloween Special – and now, we can mark down November 25th for the holiday special, "Gift of the White Guy," with Peter attempting to recover Lois' Christmas brooch after giving it away in a White Elephant exchange. In the meantime, Stewie changes his attitude upon learning he's on Santa's Naughty List. Stemming from 20th Television, the special is executive-produced by MacFarlane, with Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serving as executive producers and showrunners. Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann, Patrick Meighan, and Alex Carter are also executive producers. Now, here's a look at two more preview images for the special that were released, along with confirmation of the premiere date:

Family Guy Halloween Special: A Look Back…

Debuting on October 14th and guest-starring Powell and Derek Jacobi, the special finds Peter and the gang looking to put an end to the winning ways of the reigning Pumpkin Contest champion (Powell) – and let's just say that they're keeping all options on the table. Here's a look at the official key art poster:

In terms of a feature film, MacFarlane has fielded that question and addressed it a number of times over the years. But for those who may have thought that it was an idea that MacFarlane had moved on from, far from it. "I have known what that movie will be for the past 15 years, and I just haven't had the time to get to it, but I do know what it will be," MacFarlane shared in terms of an update during the PaleyFest panel earlier this year. While he's not exactly lacking in projects at the moment (The Orville Season 4?), MacFarlane's words show that at least the concept of a film is still in play – and there's nothing that says that the film has to be released in theaters.

