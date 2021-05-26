Sex and the City Sequel Series Confirms Chris Noth aka Mr. Big Return

Chris Noth will play Mr. Big again in the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That… He will be reunited with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, but not Kim Cattrall, who is not appearing in the show. And Just Like That… will continue the epic saga of Sex and the City where Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon), and Charlotte (Davis) will continue to navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. All the fans who grew up on the original Sex and the City series will have grown up with the characters and can now identify with the gang as they enter the second half of their lives and deal with their relationships because everyone just wants to feel old?

It might feel a bit strange no longer having Samantha (Kim Cattrall) around as the wildly promiscuous friend who keeps paying the price of having sexual misadventures, though, but the writers might be introducing a new character to fill that role. The real-life version of Samantha apparently met a tragic end. Poor Samantha. Poor new character. That new character might be Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramirez.

Michael Patrick King, Executive Producer of the new series said, "I'm thrilled to be working with Chris again on 'And Just Like That…' How could we ever do a new chapter of the 'Sex And The City' story without our Mr. Big?"

Noth will come to the series fresh from his turn as a Trump-like tycoon with political ambitions on Doctor Who and Queen Latifah's grizzled CIA handler on CBS' The Equalizer. Of course, Noth would return to the Sex and the City universe as the emotionally unavailable Mr. Big to torment Carrie. Well, they basically torment each other by swapping moments of emotional unavailability and dysfunction. They deserve each other, really.

The 10-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production this summer in New York. If you live there, expect to come across production trucks and trailers at various trendy locations around the city. The en Sex and the City can now be streamed on HBO Max.

