Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: sex criminals

Sex Criminals: Pamela Adlon, BD Wong & Kumail Nanjiani Join Cast

Kumail Nanjiani's casting in Prime Video's adaptation of Sex Criminals has been finalized, with Pamela Adlon and BD Wong joining the cast.

Article Summary Prime Video’s Sex Criminals adds Pamela Adlon as series regular Bev, Suze’s mom, in a major casting update.

BD Wong joins Sex Criminals in a recurring role as Oliver, a bank manager tied to Bev and Suze.

Kumail Nanjiani’s Sex Criminals casting is now confirmed, with The Big Sick co-creator set to recur as Dane.

Emily V. Gordon, Nanjiani, Tze Chun, and Nia DaCosta lead the Sex Criminals adaptation starring Imogen Poots and John Reynolds.

As far as adaptations go, Prime Video's adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's comic book series Sex Criminals hit our radars hard when it was first announced, and we've been social media stalking for details ever since. We've got the team of Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Tze Chun (Gotham, Once Upon A Time) spearheading it. We've got filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple) helming the pilot and second episode. We've got some truly impressive talents in the lead roles: Imogen Poots (The Chronology of Water) and John Reynolds (Seekers of Infinite Love). What's not to already be psyched about the eight-episode adaptation? Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood dropped some exclusive casting news that keeps the show's announcement winning streak going. Pamela Adlon (Better Things) has been tapped as a series regular, with BD Wong (Law & Order: SVU) set to recur. In addition, it was also confirmed that Nanjiani will have a recurring role. Adlon is set as Bev, Suze's mom, with Wong playing Oliver, a bank manager with a connection to Bev and Suze. Nanjiani is on board as a character named Dane.

Written by Fraction and illustrated by Zdarsky, the Image Comics comic book series debuted on September 25, 2013, and would go on to run for 31 issues and one special over six volumes ("One Weird Trick," "Two Worlds One Cop," "Three the Hard Way," "Fourgy!," "Five-Fingered Discount," and "Six Criminals"). The series would go on to be nominated for two Eisner Awards in 2014, including Best Continuing Series, and won Best New Series. A year later, Fraction would sign a deal with Universal Television to turn Sex Criminals into a television show, and that's where the 10+ years journey to the small screen would get underway.

In the eight-episode streaming series adaptation, Suze (Poots) is a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night, she meets Jon (Reynolds)… who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex having, time-stopping couple would do: they rob banks. Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple) is set to direct the pilot and second episode. Stemming from LuckyChap, and Gordon and Nanjiani's Winter Coat Films, the series will see Gordon, Nanjiani, and Dani Melia executive-producing via Winter Coat Films alongside Chun, Dani Gorin for LuckyChap, and Fraction, Zdarsky, and DaCosta. Louie Hayes is set to produce.

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