Posted in: NBA, Netflix, Olympics, Sports, TV | Tagged: elmo, Team USA

Elmo Avoids Repeating Knicks Fiasco, Makes It Clear He's Team USA

Not looking for a repeat of the Knicks fiasco, Sesame Street's Elmo took to social media to make it clear that he was Team USA all the way.

Article Summary Elmo’s “both teams have fun” Knicks Finals post sparked backlash, teaching the Sesame Street star a hard lesson.

After the Knicks fiasco, Elmo admitted he learned not to pick favorites online after upsetting New York fans.

Elmo made his FIFA World Cup stance crystal clear, posting in a jersey that he is proudly Team USA.

Jalen Brunson helped close the loop at the Knicks parade, signaling Elmo is forgiven and the drama is over.

"Elmo hopes both teams have fun!" In defense of the Sesame Street mainstay, that's exactly the kind of sentiment Elmo is supposed to be posting on social media. He's Elmo, people! But this was the NBA Championship Finals we're talking about, with the New York Knicks looking to take down the San Antonio Spurs to lock down their first title in over half a century. New Yorkers take that s**t seriously. So, when someone who they consider to be a beloved NYC citizen doesn't offer full-on support for the Knicks, they're going to hear about it – even if you're Elmo. "KNICKS that last message! Elmo didn't mean to SPUR you on!" he wrote in a follow-up post – even going so far as to share with E! News that he "has learned that he should not pick favorites for online consumption." Thankfully, the Knicks would go on to win, and NBA finals MVP Jalen Brunson would officially forgive the little fella during Thursday's celebration parade in NYC.

Clearly having learned a lesson from the experience, Elmo isn't messing around when it comes to the ongoing FIFA World Cup. In a brief social media message (while wearing a jersey), he made it clear that while he loves everyone, he's rooting for Team USA. But what makes the clip work for us is the moment when Elmo pauses and adds, "Don't make this a thing" (we've already rewatched it five times). Here's a look at what Elmo had to share earlier today, making it clear that he is all about Team USA. Seriously. So leave him alone. He doesn't need the grief. Do you think it's easy educating your kids and make millions of people smile every day?

Elmo just wants to set the record straight… ❤️❤️ GO TEAM USA! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/I30AujiDN3 — Elmo (@elmo) June 19, 2026

Here's a look at Brunson during the Knicks parade on Thursday, making it clear that things are cool.

Jalen Brunson holds an Elmo plush holding a "Forgive me PLEASE" sign during the #Knicks ticker-tape parade pic.twitter.com/cYg7FTU9sz — Variety (@Variety) June 18, 2026

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