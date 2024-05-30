Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Little House on the Prairie, Michael Landon, nbc, Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty on "Little House" Star Landon Sparking Acting Passion

Shannen Doherty (Beverly Hills 90210, Charmed) reflects on how "Little House on the Prairie" star Michael Landon sparked her acting passion.

While Shannen Doherty's time on Little House on the Prairie as Jenny Wilder wasn't exactly as memorable as the rest of the cast joining in the ninth and final season, it was her connection with star Michael Landon that left an indelible mark on her life and career. The NBC series was her biggest role in episodic television in her second year as an actor, as she would return for several TV movies of the franchise making regular appearances across film and television throughout the 80s before landing her breakout hit on Fox's Beverly Hills 90210 in 1990. The actress opened up on her experience with the drama and how Landon helped her on her podcast Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty.

How 'Little House on the Prairie' Star Michael Landon Inspired Shannen Doherty

"That show, Little House, shaped me in so many ways and it still is the best experience of my entire career," the Charmed star said. Landon played family patriarch Charles Ingalls on the series that ran from 1974-1983. "I adored him. He was a mentor. He taught me so much." Doherty admits his influence is still felt today. "It's kind of amazing because, when I think about the long span of my career, but also how rough some jobs were — and unenjoyable to be a part of, a little bit toxic — it was really the experience on Little House that spurred that passion on for being an actor. And it was having a mentor like Michael Landon — and I don't care what anybody else's experience was like, I know the truth about that man, and he was just unbelievable."

Doherty, like Landon, also shared their respective bouts with cancer as the actress has been public about her ongoing battle while the latter passed from pancreatic cancer in 1991. Doherty appeared on an episode of Landon's Highway to Heaven in season two's "The Secret."

