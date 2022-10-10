She-Hulk Finale Promo Teases Hulk/Abomination Smackdown Rematch

After last week's even-better-than-we-expected appearance by Charlie Cox's Daredevil/Matt Murdock, this week brings the season or series finale of writer Jessica Gao & director Kat Coiro's Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. To make sure viewers know to expect an "unbelievable" finale, the streamer officially released a teaser mixing in new scenes with scenes from prior episodes. Now, just to make it clear? We haven't forgotten whose show this is. But that said? It would appear that the following clip is clueing us into another smackdown between Dr. Bruce Banner/(Smart) Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Emil Blonsky/The Abomination (Tim Roth). Need proof? Here's a look at three screencaps:

Now here's a look at the full teaser (with the scene coming towards the end):

Now, here's a look back at that first encounter between Daredevil and She-Hulk from S01E08 "Ribbit and Rip It":

A Look at Disney+ & Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

In the previously-released midseason trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jen seeks out some sage advice from Cox's Matt Murdock… and Daredevil. And based on the moments that were shared, it looks like Jen (and She-Hulk) are quickly becoming big fans:

Now here's a look back at the two previously-released official trailers & series overview, with the first eight episodes currently streaming on Disney+:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.