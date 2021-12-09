She-Hulk Sings? CG/Practical Effects: Tatiana Maslany Offers Update

Now that we've had about a month to process all of the news and previews that came out of November's Disney+ Day, it's been tough putting together a list of which shows we're curious about the most. That said, the Oscar Isaac-starring Moon Knight and Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk are definitely at the top of the scorecard in our brains. When it comes to the latter, they had us when they sold it as being more sitcom-ish and engaging in some serious fourth-wall-breaking shenanigans. Because that sounds exactly like what the MCU needs… a good laugh every now and then (on the streaming side only because there are way too many jokes going on with the film side in-between billions being wiped out of existence). Now thanks to Comedy Bang! Bang! World and the Scott Hasn't Seen podcast, we have a few more details directly from Maslany on what viewers can expect.

Looks Like Maslany Will Get to Do Some Singing: When questioned if she would have the chance to stretch her vocal cords on the series, Maslany revealed that she would be covering "Fever" (Madonna and not Peggy Lee) as well as the Kermit the Frog classic "It Ain't Easy Being Green". That would definitely fit with the tone and vibe that the series is looking to go with, so here's hoping this isn't just a little false intel to distract the fans.

Maslany's She-Hulk: No "Practical", All Mo-Cap: When it comes to how She-Hulk is being brought to on-screen life, Maslany also clarified the back-n-forth over whether or not the hero would be brought to life via more practical and less expensive means (going with a live actor, post-production effects, camera angles, etc.) or the CG route. "It's all CG… I'm in mo-cap the whole time. I'm on platforms with mo-cap where I have a little head on the top of my head," Maslany explained.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, Girls5eva) as (reportedly) Amelia, and reportedly Josh Segarra (Arrow, Orange Is the New Black) in an undisclosed role- with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returning as The Abomination. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing & directing the pilot, and additional episodes of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia.