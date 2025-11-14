Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country S01E05: "Expecting Trouble" Preview & Season 1 Update

Check out our updated preview for CBS's Sheriff Country S01E05: "Expecting Trouble," and our early look at what's ahead for December.

Article Summary Preview Sheriff Country S01E05: Expecting Trouble, with guest star Kevin Alejandro and high-stakes drama.

Get synopses for upcoming Season 1 episodes, airing into December, including major storylines.

Check ou the official overviews and images for Sheriff Country Season 1 episodes 5–8.

Catch exclusive details on crossover appearances from Fire Country stars in upcoming episodes.

If you're looking for a preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country, then you've come to the right place. Not only do we have an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek at S01E05: "Expecting Trouble," but we've also got overviews and images for S01E06: "Exit Interview" (Nov. 21st), S01E07: "Glory Days" (Dec. 5th), and S01E08: "Death & Taxes" (Dec. 12th).

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episodes 5-8 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 5 "Expecting Trouble" – A high-stakes transport mission puts Sheriff Mickey Fox and Deputy Boone on edge as they race against time to protect a vulnerable witness. Fire Country star Kevin Alejandro guest stars as Manny. Directed by Ed Ornelas and written by Mark Bruner.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 6 "Exit Interview" – When a body is discovered along the Eel River, Sheriff Mickey Fox and her team launch a homicide investigation that rattles the heart of Edgewater. Meanwhile, Wes risks everything to uncover the truth about the murder. "Fire Country" star Kevin Alejandro guest stars as Manny. Written by Heather Robb & Matt Lopez and directed by Holly Dale.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 7 "Glory Days" – While investigating a brutal assault at Edgewater High, Sheriff Mickey Fox uncovers a disturbing web of secrets, lies, and abuse of power at the school. Directed by Holly Dale and written by Mark Wilding.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 8 "Death & Taxes" – As cannabis growers in Edgewater scramble to pay their taxes in cash, a violent robbery leaves a man in critical condition and exposes the vulnerability of the legal cannabis trade. Meanwhile, Mickey navigates a tense meal with her stepsister, Sharon ("Fire Country" star Diane Farr). Directed by Ed Ornelas and written by Mark Bruner.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!