Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country S01E18: "The Gambler" Preview: Federal Crackdown

The feds launch a crackdown on Edgewater on CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country. Here's our preview for S01E18: "The Gambler."

Article Summary Sheriff Country S01E18, "The Gambler," sees a federal crackdown hit Edgewater and put Mickey Fox under intense pressure.

The DEA investigation in Sheriff Country forces Mickey to choose between protecting her community and following the law.

Tonight’s Sheriff Country preview includes the official episode overview, creative credits, and a new promo for "The Gambler."

The preview also teases what’s ahead before the Sheriff Country season finale, with fallout building across Edgewater.

As we inch closer to the season finale of CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country, we're back with a pre-game preview for tonight's episode, S01E18: "The Gambler." As if Edgewater hasn't already had enough to deal with, the feds launch a major crackdown on the town and surrounding areas – forcing Mickey (Baccarin) into a difficult position. Here's a look at our updated preview for tonight's episode – including an image gallery, official overview, and more – followed by a look at what's still to come this season.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 18: "The Gambler" – A dramatic federal crackdown rocks Edgewater and forces Sheriff Mickey Fox to confront a sprawling investigation that pits loyalty to her community against the reach of the DEA. The case pushes Mickey closer to home than ever before, with consequences for the people she loves the most. Written by Adair Cole and directed by Tara Miele.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 20: "Mexico" – With her department under scrutiny and tensions rising across Edgewater, Sheriff Mickey Fox faces the fallout from a major investigation that threatens to upend everything she's built. Written by Matt Lopez and directed by Tony Phelan.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

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