Shifting Gears Season 2: Here's a Look at Our S02E09: "Dog" Preview

Along with our preview for tonight's episode of ABC's Shifting Gears, S02E09: "Dog," we look ahead to S02E10: "Friend" and S02E11: "Toys."

ABC is rolling out its returns this week to help kick off the new year on a strong note. That brings us to our preview for ABC's Tim Allen and Kat Dennings-starring Shifting Gears, with Matt (Allen) and Riley (Dennings) coming to a crossroads in S02E09: "Dog." Along with an official overview, image gallery, and preview for tonight's episode, we also have a look ahead to S02E10: "Friend" and S02E11: "Toys":

Shifting Gears Season 2 Episodes 9-11 Previews

Shifting Gears Season 2 Episode 9: "Dog" – When Matt refuses to let Carter bring a dog into "his" house, Riley starts to wonder if it's time for her and the kids to find their own place. Meanwhile, Gabe seeks Riley's advice amid second thoughts about moving in with Amelie.

Shifting Gears Season 2 Episode 10: "Friend" – Matt's reunion with a high school friend stirs up more than nostalgia when he meets their equally opinionated spouse. Meanwhile, Riley spirals when Klatch gets a negative Yelp review. Tuc Watkins, Jim Rash, and Jesse Williams guest star.

Shifting Gears Season 2 Episode 11: "Toys" – Riley's new relationship feels perfect until Matt crashes in, throwing some unexpected obstacles her way. Meanwhile, Matt's toy car project is derailed when he and Gabe are tasked with working together. Jesse Williams and Maria Bamford guest star.

ABC's Shifting Gears follows Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When his estranged daughter, Riley, and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins. The series stars Tim Allen as Matt, Kat Dennings as Riley, Seann William Scott as Gabriel, Daryl Chill Mitchell as Stitch, Maxwell Simkins as Carter, and Barrett Margolis as Georgia. Tim Allen executive produces alongside Michelle Nader, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, John Pasquin, Jim Patterson, Bob Daily, and John Amodeo. Kat Dennings is a producer. The ABC series is produced by 20th Television.

