Smiling Friends S03E03: "Mole Man": Charlie & Pim's "Number One Fan"?

Charlie and Pim realize they're being watched in this early preview for Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends S03E03: "Mole Man."

Article Summary Smiling Friends S03E03 "Mole Man" sees Charlie and Pim dealing with a mysterious stalker.

The episode features Mole Man pulling Mr. Boss, Allan, and Glep into the madness.

New trailers and sneak peeks offer a preview of the chaos and quirky humor to come.

Creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel promise a non-serialized, comedy-first approach.

Based on the trailer for this Sunday's episode of Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends Season 3, it appears Charlie and Pim are going to have a serious stalker issue to deal with. But now that we have an early look at what S03E03: "Mole Man" has to offer, it seems the episode's title character has dragged Mr. Boss, Allan, and Glep into whatever thing he has for Charlie and Pim. Bonus? We're also getting an Allan/Glep team-up…

Smiling Friends Season 3 Episode 3: "Mole Man" – So apparently there's a character called "mole man" or something like that in this episode? Okaayyy then! Allan and Glep team up for a quest that will blow your socks off. Storyboarded by Paul ter Voorde, here's a look at the trailer and sneak peek that were released:

Cusack and Hadel raised the bar with a Season 3 teaser that also offered a rundown of the episode titles and overviews, as well as some looks at the animatics from each. If you thought the trailer was great, just check out the details below…

Adult Swim's Smiling Friends Offers Up Some "Smiling Shorts"

In the first "Smiling Shorts" from earlier this summer, Charlie tries his best not to hurt Pim's feelings over Pim's irreversible surgery. Does it go well? No. No, it does not. In the second short, it's another job well done for Charlie and Pim, and Roy Dismey (Hmmm…) really appreciates them helping him get his smile back. But as you're about to see, there might be another reason why Roy's smiling.

Hadel and Cusack Want Series to Have "Always Sunny" Vibes

During Adult Swim's presentation at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival, Hadel and Cusack addressed whether viewers should expect the series to take on darker and/or more serious themes during future seasons – similar to what we've seen from other animated series that have those "special" episodes.

"A lot of comedy shows, like you say, tend to get serious," Hadel shared in response to a question from an attendee. "I don't think Charlie and Pim could cry, and anybody would care. It would just be annoying. So it would probably end before it gets to that point." Hadel continued, "This show is hopefully kind of an escape. We always think about when we worked minimum-wage jobs; we would get home and just want to watch YouTube cartoons and South Park and [It's] Always Sunny [in Philadelphia]. There's something nice about being a little comedy thing, and that's it."

And there it is! Are we surprised? No – but being a diehard fan of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, I know that we don't always tend to go public a lot with our love for the greatest sitcom to ever grace a television screen. So when one of us does, it's nice to see – and when it's two talented folks like Cusack and Hadel, even more so.

"Something like 'South Park,' when I saw that episode when Stan gets depressed, I loved that because Trey [Parker] and Matt [Stone] are so great at that when they get serious. I just think we like keeping a continuous tone with 'Smiling Friends,' where you can tune in in any season. You don't really know where you are," Cusack added. And for those of you wondering when the season-long serialized storylines are going to kick in, Hadel makes it clear that fans shouldn't be holding their collective breath for them anytime soon. "I don't think we'll ever do serialization. It's supposed to just be popcorn. It's McDonald's of TV,' Hadel explained.

