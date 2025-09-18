Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: smiling friends

Smiling Friends Season 3 Teaser Offers Episode Titles, Overviews

Adult Swim released the episode titles and overviews for Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends Season 3. Yeah, it's pretty great.

Article Summary Smiling Friends Season 3 premieres October 5th on Adult Swim with new episode titles and overviews revealed.

Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel tease wild new storylines, including spirit gems and epic showdowns.

Fresh "Smiling Shorts" offer hilarious glimpses into Charlie and Pim's preseason bizarre adventures.

Creators confirm no serious or serialized turns—expect nonstop comedic mayhem in true Smiling Friends style.

When Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends returns to Adult Swim for its third season (on Sunday, October 5th, at 11:30 pm ET/PT, to be precise), Pim, Charlie, Flint, and the whole gang will be going absolutely bonkers once again, diving headfirst into their ultimate quest to spread joy upon the land. What can we look forward to? How about Mr. Frog running full speed at the camera, the team finally collecting all the spirit gems they need, and a "totally epic showdown spectacle with an Ancient Witch of some sort." And you can't go wrong with Huey Lewis and The News, right? And that was just a small sample of the goodness that was contained in the official trailer above. But Cusack and Hadel raised the bar earlier today with a new Season 3 teaser that also offers a rundown of the episode titles and overviews, and some looks at the animatics from each. If you thought the trailer was great, just check out the details below…

Adult Swim's Smiling Friends Offers Up Some "Smiling Shorts"

In the second "Smiling Shorts," it's another job well done for Charlie and Pim, and Roy Dismey (Hmmm…) really appreciates them helping him get his smile back. But as you're about to see, there might be another reason why Roy's smiling. Here's a look at the latest "Smiling Shorts," followed by a look back at the first episode and more:

In the first "Smiling Shorts" from earlier this summer, Charlie tries his best not to hurt Pim's feelings over Pim's irreversible surgery. Does it go well? No. No, it does not…

Hadel and Cusack Want Series to Have "Always Sunny" Vibes

During Adult Swim's presentation at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival, Hadel and Cusack addressed whether viewers should expect the series to take on darker and/or more serious themes during future seasons – similar to what we've seen from other animated series that have those "special" episodes.

"A lot of comedy shows, like you say, tend to get serious," Hadel shared in response to a question from an attendee. "I don't think Charlie and Pim could cry, and anybody would care. It would just be annoying. So it would probably end before it gets to that point." Hadel continued, "This show is hopefully kind of an escape. We always think about when we worked minimum-wage jobs; we would get home and just want to watch YouTube cartoons and South Park and [It's] Always Sunny [in Philadelphia]. There's something nice about being a little comedy thing, and that's it."

And there it is! Are we surprised? No – but being a diehard fan of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, I know that we don't always tend to go public a lot with our love for the greatest sitcom to ever grace a television screen. So when one of us does, it's nice to see – and when it's two talented folks like Cusack and Hadel, even more so.

"Something like 'South Park,' when I saw that episode when Stan gets depressed, I loved that because Trey [Parker] and Matt [Stone] are so great at that when they get serious. I just think we like keeping a continuous tone with 'Smiling Friends,' where you can tune in in any season. You don't really know where you are," Cusack added. And for those of you wondering when the season-long serialized storylines are going to kick in, Hadel makes it clear that fans shouldn't be holding their collective breath for them anytime soon. "I don't think we'll ever do serialization. It's supposed to just be popcorn. It's McDonald's of TV,' Hadel explained.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!