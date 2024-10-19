Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Alec Baldwin's Bret Baier Takes On Maya Rudolph's VP Harris

SNL's Cold Open saw Alec Baldwin portraying FOX "News" anchor Bret Baier during his recent interview with VP Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph).

Tonight, host Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) and musical guest Billie Eilish are taking to the stages of NBC's Saturday Night Live for the fourth episode of the late-night sketch comedy and music series' milestone 50th season, and things kicked off with a cold open twisting the knife on FOX "News" host Bret Baier (portrayed by ex-SNL Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin) and how badly his interview with Vice President Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph) went for him. After mocking Baier's confrontational approach and joke about VP Harris playing to social media, we cut to a "clip" of Trump's (James Austin Johnson) FOX "News" all-women town hall meeting with host Harris Faulkner (Ego Nwodim) – a town hall meeting of female Trump supporters.

Returning to the Baier/VP Harris interview, the topic of Baier playing a misleading clip is played up, with a swipe taken at Trump not realizing The Village People's "YMCA" is a gay anthem. But Baier plays up the misleading clips, showing two clips of President Joseph Biden (Dana Carvey) talking about the recent storms and Joker: Folie à Deux to make it seem like President Biden was slighting him. When VP Harris calls out Trump for canceling interviews, Baier refers to Trump's Univision town hall – which turns into a nonsensical rant ending with "It's Raining Men."

Bret Baier interviews Kamala Harris for Fox News pic.twitter.com/buxgtehKYr — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 20, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Kamala Harris and Bret Baier talk rallies pic.twitter.com/FjgTarUnSm — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 20, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Saturday Night Live Season 50 & SNL EP Lorne Michaels

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of the most recent season, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. After this weekend, we have John Mulaney and Chappell Roan on November 2nd. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!