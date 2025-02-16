Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Michael Che Honors Norm Macdonald During "Weekend Update"

SNL: "Anchor Michael Che honored Norm Macdonald during the "Weekend Update" segment during NBC's SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

We were hoping that NBC's Saturday Night Live would give "Weekend Update" a special edition during SNL50: The Anniversary Special, and that's exactly what we got. With Colin Jost and Michael Che hosting, we were treated to Cecily Strong's The Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation and Bobby Moynihan's Drunk Uncle, offering a rundown of what's going on and SNL's past 50 years. In addition, we were treated to Bill Murray ranking the top "Weekend Update" anchors – while making a very direct point about how SNL's "Weekend Update" desk has been painfully lacking in Black anchors. But our personal highlight was Che honoring the late Norm Macdonald – a true SNL rebel and "Weekend Update" anchor who bucked the system, to tell the truth through his humor – even though it cost him SNL.

Here's the opening to the special edition of "Weekend Update," with Che honoring Macdonald near the end of the segment – and what better way to do that than with an O.J. Simpson joke, right?

And here's a look at the rest of the segments from the special edition of "Weekend Update" – including Murray's rankings:

The Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation with at a Party and Drunk Uncle stop by the Update desk #SNL50 pic.twitter.com/6fQ5AlDC0y — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

SNL is the most Emmy-winning show in history, with 101 wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). It has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!