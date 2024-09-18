Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Opens with Jean Smart, Jelly Roll; 4 New Shows in a Row

SNL 50 kicks off Sept. 28th with Jean Smart and Jelly Roll. From there, we have Nate Bargatze/Coldplay, Ariana Grande/Stevie Nicks, and more!

Earlier this week, the official promo trailer for NBC's milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live was released. Unfortunately, it's a season that sees Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast not returning. On the plus side, Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline have joined the SNL cast as new featured players – with Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker promoted to the main cast. Now, we're getting a look at the line-up for the start of Season 50 – with four new shows in a row and five new shows during the first six weeks. Here's who's on tap (host/musical guest): Sept. 28th: Jean Smart / Jelly Roll; Oct. 5th: Nate Bargatze / Coldplay; Oct. 12th: Ariana Grande / Stevie Nicks; Oct. 19th: Michael Keaton / Billie Eilish; Nov. 2nd: John Mulaney / Chappell Roan.

Saturday Night Live Season 50 & EP Lorne Michaels

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of the most recent season, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company included Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

