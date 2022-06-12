The Boys: Vought "Supes" Up Your Sex Life; Coleman Goes Bill O'Reilly

If you've seen Amazon and Showrunner & EP Eric Kripke's The Boys S03E04 "Glorious Five Year Plan" (our review) then you know why it makes sense to discuss Vought's adult sex toy site themed to The Seven in the same article as news of leaked footage of Vought News Network's Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) freaking the f**k out. But aside from that scene, the other reason to highlight SupePorn.com is the role its products played when Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) had to follow through on a contract for Little Nina (Katia Winter) so Butcher (Karl Urban) and the crew can get their hands on Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). That resulted in lots of "death by dildos" and other sexual aids, but did you know that Vought has a wide selection of options to "supe" up your sex life? Here's a look at the site's line-up (and serious props to whoever's running the show's meta-marketing campaign because its brilliance is unmatched):

Meanwhile, it would appear someone leaked some footage that no one at VNN (definitely not Coleman) wanted you to see, showing in their main puppet in a not-too-flattering light:

Sadly, Cameron can't even be original with his tantrums. Because we've seen this before…

And here's a look back at the extended cut of Soldier Boy's "golden" performance from S03E04 "Glorious Five Year Plan,"

Today, we take a look back as Soldier Boy serenades the Solid Gold dancers with a Super rendition of Blondie's "Rapture" just before his heroic final mission. Shortly after, he was posthumously awarded a Vrammy for Best Special Guest Performance!

In an interview with Variety, Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios Head of Global Television, discussed how things are looking with The Boys universe expanding:

"The Boys: Diabolical" Season 2? "There is absolutely the possibility. We were excited when we launched. We thought there was a two-fold opportunity with 'Diabolical.' One was to get 'The Boys' fans excited about and get it out early. But we also wanted to see if there was another bite of the apple once the mothership show returned, and we are seeing real engagement and growth of the show there. We've definitely had conversations with the producers about what the next installment would look like."

Untitled College-Based Spinoff? "We are thrilled, the dailies look great, we are excited about the cast that we have. It absolutely has 'The Boys,' it's part of the show, but I think the other thing we are excited about, it's different in its own way. It's definitely been a long road. I have to admit, when Eric Kripke came to talk to us about the spinoff, we were so excited about the potential of it, we told him we wanted it two years earlier than he said he could get it done. Eric has been great and brought great showrunners as well."

More Spinoffs? "There's ideas beyond the shows that we have. We want to pace ourselves. The launch of the show this season so far has really blown us away, and I wouldn't be surprised if you heard about more but for the time being, we are focused on this next show and making sure that it lives up to everything it needs to be, and so far, we are on track."