SNL 50th Anniversary: McCartney, Cyrus, Carpenter & More Performing

SNL 50: NBC's SNL50: The Anniversary Special includes performances from Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, The Roots, and more.

As we inch closer to Sunday's huge three-hour primetime celebration SNL50: The Anniversary Special, we're learning who the musical artists are who have been tapped to perform in honor of the 50th anniversary of NBC's Saturday Night Live. Going the index card route, we can look forward to seeing Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Brittany Howard, Paul Simon, Lil Wayne, Sabrina Carpenter, and The Roots.

Here's a look at the teaser announcement that dropped earlier today, announcing the music performances for the big event:

Here's a look at the table read for this weekend's big 50th anniversary primetime event, set to hit screens on Sunday, Feb. 16th:

SNL 50th Anniversary Event Details/Overview

The four-part docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night and Grammy and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Emmy Award winner Oz Rodriguez's Ladies & Gentlemen…50 Years of SNL Music are currently streaming on Peacock – with this Saturday, Feb. 15th, bringing a reairing of "Ladies & Gentlemen" ahead of the rebroadcast of the first-ever SNL (then called simply Saturday Night) at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Friday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT: Peacock is live-streaming the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert from Radio City Music Hall, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. Executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson, the concert will showcase iconic performances, including Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, The B-52s, The Roots, Cher, Dave Grohl, Lauryn Hill, Snoop Dogg, St. Vincent, and Wyclef Jean. In addition, Ana Gasteyer, Andy Samberg, Maya Rudolph, Paul Shaffer, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, and more guests are set to appear.

Saturday, Feb. 15th: A reairing of Ladies & Gentlemen…50 Years of SNL Music is set at 8 pm ET, ahead of the rebroadcast of the first-ever SNL (then called simply Saturday Night) at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT: SNL50: Red Carpet Livestream has Leslie Jones, Willie Geist, and Matt Rogers set to work the red carpet event – with Amelia Dimoldenberg set as the star correspondent, set to air across all SNL social and digital platforms – including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT: SNL50: The Anniversary Special will air live from Studio 8H on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The special will celebrate the 50th anniversary of SNL with legendary stars, live musical performances, and iconic sketches during an unmissable three-hour primetime event. The broadcast will feature appearances by Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, and Woody Harrelson.

In addition, Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, Will Forte and more are set to appear.

Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Brittany Howard, Paul Simon, Lil Wayne, Sabrina Carpenter, and The Roots are the musical artists set to perform.

