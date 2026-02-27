Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Heated Rivalry, saturday night live, snl

SNL Cast, Connor Storrie Even Funnier in Midweek Sketch Blooper Reel

SNL released the blooper reel from SNL host Connor Storrie's (Heated Rivalry) midweek sketch, and it's nearly as funny as the original.

With Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry) and Mumford & Sons set to help NBC's Saturday Night Live make its post-2026 Winter Olympics return this weekend, we're getting two extra (and very cool) looks at how Storrie's week has been going so far. In our rundown below, we've included a blooper reel from Sorrie's midweek sketch on Wednesday, which is a lot of fun (and definitely a good sign for the weekend). Following that, we have an in-the-moment look at how filming went on Thursday's Studio 8H promos.

During the midweek sketch, we check in on Storrie speaking with Marcello Hernandez and Ashley Padilla, during which Hernandez compliments Storrie on his Russian accent. When Storrie says that he can do a number of accents, that brings James Austin Johnson onto the scene for an accent duel. It turns out Storrie really can do an impressive run of accents, but the sketch itself takes a twisted turn at the end that Hernandez and Padilla do a nice job of selling:

Joined by SNL superstar Sarah Sherman, the first of Thursday's on-stage promos makes it painfully [BEEP] clear that Storrie needs a bit more media training. Following that, Sherman confesses to an odd connection she feels with Storrie's hit series. Then, Sherman puts the band in a bit of an awkward situation – but not as awkward as Storrie's clown confusion. Finally, Sherman, hoping for a kiss from Storrie, becomes a full-on make-out session – including Mumford & Sons. Here's a look at the promos, followed by a behind-the-scenes look at how the group make-out session went down:

Here's a look back at Wednesday night's read-thru – and don't forget that Ryan Gosling (Hail Mary) is returning as host, alongside musical guest Gorillaz, on March 7th, and Harry Styles (Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.) is set to host and be the musical guest on March 14th.

The SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

